Clear

Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

(CNN) -- A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said. A warrant for manslaughter was issued for Amber Guyger, 30, of Dallas, and she was booked into the Kaufman County Jail. Guyger, who is white, allegedly shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
A warm up is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 1

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Community Events