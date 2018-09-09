Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said.
Amber Guyger, who is white, was off-duty when she shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday. Jean, 26, a native of St. Lucia who worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, died at a hospital.
Guyger, 30, of Dallas, was charged with manslaughter, authorities said. She was released from the Kaufman County Jail on Sunday evening after posting a $300,000 bond.
Guyger's arrest was announced as Jean's family and their attorneys say they met with prosecutors to demand the officer's arrest.
"We don't need evidence beyond a reasonable doubt at this point," the family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, told reporters Sunday. "At this point, we need probable cause of a crime. And the existence of probable cause is painstakingly clear to everyone."
Merritt said attorneys presented prosecutors with a witness and video evidence, but declined to elaborate.
"The prevailing narrative is challenged by the evidence that was presented today," Merritt said.
"We're still dealing in America with black people being killed in the most arbitrary ways, driving while black, walking while black and now we have to add living while black," co-counsel Benjamin Crump said.
