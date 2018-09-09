Clear

Dallas police officer arrested in shooting death of Botham Shem Jean

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of ...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 9:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 9:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Botham Shem Jean, the Texas Rangers said.

Amber Guyger, who is white, was off-duty when she shot Jean, a black man, after mistakenly entering his apartment at the complex where she also lived, police said Thursday. Jean, 26, a native of St. Lucia who worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas, died at a hospital.

2016 Dallas police ambush

Arrests

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Dallas

Domestic terrorism

Homicide

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Police deaths and injuries

Policing and police forces

Shootings

Southwestern United States

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

Texas

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Guyger, 30, of Dallas, was charged with manslaughter, authorities said. She was released from the Kaufman County Jail on Sunday evening after posting a $300,000 bond.

Guyger's arrest was announced as Jean's family and their attorneys say they met with prosecutors to demand the officer's arrest.

"We don't need evidence beyond a reasonable doubt at this point," the family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, told reporters Sunday. "At this point, we need probable cause of a crime. And the existence of probable cause is painstakingly clear to everyone."

Merritt said attorneys presented prosecutors with a witness and video evidence, but declined to elaborate.

"The prevailing narrative is challenged by the evidence that was presented today," Merritt said.

"We're still dealing in America with black people being killed in the most arbitrary ways, driving while black, walking while black and now we have to add living while black," co-counsel Benjamin Crump said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
A warm up is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 1

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Community Events