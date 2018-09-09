Clear

Jack Ma will step down from Alibaba next year

Jack Ma is stepping down as Alibaba's executive chairman next year, the company announced Monday."No ...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 9:12 PM
CNN Wire

Jack Ma is stepping down as Alibaba's executive chairman next year, the company announced Monday.

"No company can rely solely on its founders," Ma said in a letter. "Because of physical limits on one's ability and energy, no one can shoulder the responsibilities of chairman and CEO forever."

Ma, a former English teacher who started Alibaba nearly two decades ago, will be succeeded by current CEO Daniel Zhang.

This is a developing story

