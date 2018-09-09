Clear

Djokovic beats del Potro for third US Open title, 14th major

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets Sunday to win the US Open and a historic 14th Gra...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 7:58 PM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 7:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Novak Djokovic beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets Sunday to win the US Open and a historic 14th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic's 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory under the roof at Arthur Ashe stadium -- it was raining in New York -- pulled him level with Pete Sampras for third on the all-time men's list.

Juan Martin del Potro

Novak Djokovic

Sports figures

Sports and recreation

Tennis

Sports events

Tennis events

Grand Slam Tournaments

US Open (tennis)

The Serb now only trails his two greatest rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 and 17 respectively.

Given his current form, Djokovic could get even closer to those two tennis icons in the coming seasons.

In the tennis wilderness following an elbow injury and loss of motivation, Djokovic has now won two straight Grand Slams following his success at Wimbledon.

Del Potro, a sentimental favorite after almost retiring in 2015 due to four wrist surgeries, couldn't overcome Djokovic's steely baseline game. He came close in the grueling 95-minute second set, holding a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak before Djokovic rallied.

But del Potro can take heart in appearing in a first major final since 2009, when he upset Federer in five sets.

After the dramatic women's final Saturday involving Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, there was no such controversy Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
A warm up is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 1

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Community Events