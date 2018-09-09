Clear

Blue bird from 'Rio' movie now extinct in the wild

The Spix's macaw achieved onscreen fame in Disney's "Rio" as a charming parrot named Blu who flies thousands...

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 1:19 AM
Updated: Sep. 9, 2018 1:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Spix's macaw achieved onscreen fame in Disney's "Rio" as a charming parrot named Blu who flies thousands of miles in an attempt to save his species.

But a study released this week found that the Brazilian bird is now extinct in the wild.

Brazil

Continents and regions

Latin America

Rio de Janeiro

South America

The Americas

Animals

Birds

Life forms

Arts and entertainment

Movies

The Spix's macaw is one of eight bird species, half of them in Brazil, confirmed extinct or suspected extinct in the report from BirdLife International. Deforestation is a leading cause of the Spix's macaw's disappearance from its natural habitat, according to the report.

For the first time, extinctions on the mainland are outpacing those on islands, the study says.

"Ninety percent of bird extinctions in recent centuries have been of species on islands," said Stuart Butchart, BirdLife's chief scientist and the paper's lead author. "However, our results confirm that there is a growing wave of extinctions sweeping across the continents, driven mainly by habitat loss and degradation from unsustainable agriculture and logging."

In the 2011 movie, Blu was raised in captivity and travels from Minnesota to Brazil with his owner to repopulate his species with the last wild female of their kind, Jewel. But the movie was 11 years too late, the study found, as Jewel likely would've died in 2000.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost for birds like Blu. The report says that although the species is extinct in the wild, 60 to 80 Spix's macaws still live in captivity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
A beautiful weekend continues!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Grape Stomp at Four Daughters

Image

Feeling the Beat for HLHS

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 1

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Community Events