El tributo de Ariana Grande a Mac Miller

(CNN Español) - El productor y cantante Mac Miller falleció el viernes a los 26 años. Fu...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 7:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN Español) - El productor y cantante Mac Miller falleció el viernes a los 26 años. Fue novio de Ariana Grande, de la que se separó en mayo de 2018.

La cantante no se había referido a la muerte del rapero en ninguna red social.

Pero este sábado, a través de su cuenta de Instagram, Ariana Grande publicó una foto recordando a su expareja.

