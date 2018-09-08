Clear

Egyptian court upholds death sentences for 75 people over 2013 demonstration

An Egyptian court on Saturday issued its final verdict ...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 6:54 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 6:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Egyptian court on Saturday issued its final verdict upholding death sentences against 75 Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters -- including journalists -- for their participation in protests following the 2013 ouster of democratically elected President Mohamed Morsy.

The mass trial has been widely condemned by human rights organizations, with Amnesty International calling it a "grotesque parody of justice."

Capital punishment

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Sentencing

Societal issues

Society

Africa

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Egypt

Middle East and North Africa

Mohamed Morsy

Muslim Brotherhood

Muslim people

Northern Africa

Political Figures - Intl

Population and demographics

Protests and demonstrations

The 739 defendants, who included members of the Muslim Brotherhood, were arrested and tried for participating in a monthlong sit-in at Rabaa al-Adawiya and al-Nahda squares in Cairo to protest the removal of Morsy.

The protest culminated in mass violence, when Egyptian security forces -- under the command of now-President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi -- attempted to clear thousands of demonstrators by using automatic weapons, armored personnel carriers and military bulldozers. Hundreds of people were killed.

Among those sentenced to death Saturday at the Cairo Criminal Court were prominent Muslim Brotherhood members Essam El-Erian, Mohamed Beltagy, Abdel-Rahman al-Bar and Osama Yassin. Of the 75 people, 44 are in jail and 31 are on the run.

Although the verdict is considered final, the defendants can still appeal.

Another 56 defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment, including Mohamed Badie, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood.

About 200 defendants were sentenced to five years behind bars, among them photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid, also known as Shawkan. As the judge finished reading their verdict, they cheered, as they have already served their time in detention and expect to be released soon.

"Those who were sentenced to five years will be released, but according to the sentence, they will remain for another five years under surveillance," Mohamed Wahid, one of the defendant's lawyers, told CNN.

Shawkan, 31, was arrested on August 14, 2013, while taking pictures of security forces dispersing the Rabaa sit-in. He was awarded the Press Freedom Prize by the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO in April.

Osama Morsy, the son of Mohamed Morsy, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Mohamed Morsy, a former Brotherhood leader, was the country's first democratically elected president.

Another 360 defendants were sentenced to 15 years in prison. No one was found innocent.

Of the accused, 315 are jailed and 419 are fugitives. Charges were dropped against five defendants who died.

The government's actions in dispersing the Rabaa Adawiya square protest were widely condemned by international rights organizations. At least 817 people were killed in the violence, a 2014 report by Human Rights Watch found.

Saturday's verdict comes shortly after the US government released tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Egypt, funds that had been previously withheld due to concerns over the country's human rights record.

It upholds a July 28 ruling, in which 75 defendants were referred to the Grand Mufti in what's considered a preliminary death sentence. They included senior members of the group such as El-Erian, Beltagy and al-Bar.

Egypt requires that courts refer death sentences to the Grand Mufti to give a no-binding opinion to make sure the penalty is in line with the Islamic Sharia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 2

Image

Sports OT highlights - Part 1

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events