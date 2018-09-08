Clear

Serena Williams' husband posts video of her long post-baby journey back to the US Open

Serena Williams plays at the US Open finals Saturday after the difficult birth of her daughter a year ago th...

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 5:15 AM
Updated: Sep. 8, 2018 5:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Serena Williams plays at the US Open finals Saturday after the difficult birth of her daughter a year ago this week. And her biggest fan wants her to know he's proud of her.

Her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, posted a 55-second video detailing her long road back to tennis following the birth of their daughter.

Asia

Continents and regions

East Asia

Japan

Osaka

Serena Williams

Sports figures

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Pregnancy and childbirth

Women's health

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up," Ohanian tweeted, along with a video that included private footage from a year ago this week. Their daughter, Alexis Olympia, was born on September 1 last year.

The video includes footage from the hospital after Alexis was born by cesarean section due to a dropping heart rate. Williams developed blood clots in her lungs and a pulmonary embolism, which led to intense coughing that popped open her C-section incision. That experience led to a series of health complications.

"A year ago I was fighting for literally my life at the hospital after I had the baby," said Williams, who is ranked No. 26 in the world. "Every day I step on this court I'm so grateful that I have an opportunity to play this sport. No matter what happens in any match, semis, finals, I just feel like I've already won."

Williams brushed aside Anastasija Sevastova in straight sets to advance to the US Open women's final, taking her a step closer to equaling the all-time record haul of Grand Slam titles.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will meet Naomi Osaka of Japan in Saturday's final after the 20th seed beat American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4. She's the first Japanese woman to advance to a Grand Slam final.

If Williams wins, she'll equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Osaka, 20, said a desire to play her idol Williams in the final motivated her to fight harder in the semifinals.

"This is gonna sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena," she said.

The women's final is at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York at 4 p.m. local time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Community Events