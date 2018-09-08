Clear

Novak Djokovic cruises to his eighth US Open men's final

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori on Friday night to advance to his eighth US Open men's final."What....

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 11:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori on Friday night to advance to his eighth US Open men's final.

"What. A. Finish," the US Open tweeted after the Serbian won, adding that he cruised to the final in Flushing Meadows after defeating Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Continents and regions

John Millman

Kei Nishikori

North America

Novak Djokovic

Sports figures

The Americas

United States

Asia

East Asia

Japan

New York (State)

New York City

Northeastern United States

Juan Martin del Potro

"I thought in the important moments I came up with some good second serves, some good first serves. I was returning well," Djokovic said after the game. "I was putting (constant) pressure on him, trying to move him around the court, take away the rhythm from him."

Nishikori -- the first Japanese man to reach a US Open semifinal in the Open era -- was a finalist in New York in 2014.

Djokovic will play Argentine Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday, the first time the pair will square off in a Grand Slam final. But a win by either del Potro or Djokovic means the US Open will crown a repeat men's champion. Del Potro won the finals in 2009, while Djokovic was the champion in 2011 and 2015.

Del Potro advanced after defending champion and world No. 1 Rafael Nadal was forced to quit the US Open semifinal because of a knee injury.

"You could imagine it was very difficult for me to say goodbye before the match finishes," Nadal said. "But at some point, you have to make a decision. It was so difficult for me to keep playing at the same time that way, having too much pain."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Community Events