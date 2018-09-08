Cohen seeks to tear up Stormy Daniels deal

Michael Cohen's shell company, Essential Consultants, filed a status report Friday evening agreeing to tear up the original 2016 agreement with adult film star Stormy Daniels, in which Cohen arranged to pay her $130,000 to stay silent about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

This so-called "hush agreement" has been at the root of some of Cohen's legal troubles and scrutinized in the criminal investigation that ultimately led to his plea last month. Cohen was Trump's personal lawyer for years.

"Today, Essential Consultants LLC and Michael Cohen have effectively put an end to the lawsuits filed against them by Stephanie Clifford aka Stormy Daniels," said Brent Blakely, Cohen's lawyer. "The rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement will result in Ms. Clifford returning to Essential Consultants the $130,000 she received in consideration, as required by California law."

As a part of the status report, Essential Consultants -- the shell company Cohen set up to make the payment to Daniels -- requested that she pay back the $130,000 she received.

Part of the thinking, according to a source familiar, is that Cohen no longer benefits from Daniels remaining silent -- and that she has already spoken out as much as she possibly can about her alleged affair.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, said in an interview on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time" that he received news of the filing just before going on air.

"I haven't had a chance to digest it, I just saw it on my email literally right before I came on," Avenatti said.

"What they're trying to do is they don't want me to get a chance to depose Michael Cohen and Donald Trump," he added. "This is a hail mary to try and avoid that, that's my first guess."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.