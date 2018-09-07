Read testimony of Parkland shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond

Aalayah Eastmond, a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
Here is the full testimony: cnn.com/2018/09/07/politics/parkland-survivor-testimony/index.html
