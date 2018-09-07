Clear
Trump believes op-ed writer in 'national security,' Conway says

President Donald Trump believes the author of an anonymous op-ed criticizing his leadership and detailing a ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump believes the author of an anonymous op-ed criticizing his leadership and detailing a "resistance" within his administration is "somebody in national security," Kellyanne Conway said on Friday.

"The President just, just today said he believes it's somebody in national security," Conway told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview for her new hour-long program, which premiers on CNN International and PBS on Monday.

Conway said she doesn't believe the unnamed senior administration official who wrote The New York Times op-ed is a White House official but said the person "ought to come forward and say it, or ought to resign because the loyalty is not to the President, or at all, it's loyalty to the presidency."

The op-ed penned by an anonymous senior administration official on Friday has rattled the President and the White House, sending White House officials on a search to unmask the official in question.

Trump has repeatedly assailed the author as a "coward" and "gutless," and called on The New York Times to release the author's identity.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump said he would like to see the Justice Department investigate and uncover the author of the op-ed, even though he has yet to identify a crime that has been committed.

But asked Friday about any efforts underway to ferret out the identity of the reporter, Conway said she is "not interested in an investigation of this."

"I guess those who are investigating, great. I really hope they find the person. I believe the person will suss himself or herself out though because that's usually what happens," Conway said. "People brag to the wrong person. They brag that they did this or that they did that."

But Conway tamped down the suggestion that there could be "an exodus" or a "massive purge" as a result of the op-ed or a forthcoming investigation.

