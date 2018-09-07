Man fatally shot by police officer mourned from Texas to St. Lucia

Botham Shem Jean was once asked to lead a college chapel service with an hymn that was unfamiliar to the man known for his powerful singing voice.

"He told me he had never heard the song before, but that day, he called back to St. Lucia and asked his grandmother to teach him that old hymn on the phone," Harding University President Bruce McLarty recalled in a statement Friday.

"So he shared it with us ... that night, and it was a truly special moment."

From the campus of the small Christian college in Arkansas to the offices of PricewaterhouseCoopers in Texas and to the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, Jean was mourned one day after he was fatally shot in his Dallas apartment by a police officer who mistakenly thought it was her own.

"Originally from St. Lucia, Botham was a member of Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry, and a leader in Sub T-16 men's social club," Harding University said in the statement.

"The entire Harding family grieves today for the loss of Botham Jean, who has meant so very much to us."

Jean, 26, earned a bachelor's degree from the university in 2016, and later went to work for PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dallas.

"This is a terrible tragedy," the professional services and auditing firm said via Twitter. "Botham Jean was a member of the PwC family in our Dallas office and we are simply heartbroken to hear of his death."

The fatal shooting occurred Thursday night at the South Side Flats, where both Jean and the police officer lived.

Dallas police were in the process of obtaining a warrant on manslaughter charges against the unidentified police officer, who is described as a female Caucasian, police Chief Ulysha Renee Hall said Friday.

"Right now there are more questions than answers," Hall said.

The uniformed officer returned to what she thought was her apartment after her shift and encountered Jean, Hall said. At some point she opened fire. It's unclear what, if anything, was said before Jean was shot.

Jean was listed on LinkedIn as a risk assurance experienced associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

He described himself on LinkedIn as a "young professional, engaged in developing a career built upon integrity, dedication and relationships, leveraging useful technologies to gain an understanding of and add value in a range (of) industries, striving towards leadership in my career, my community and society."

Jean was the son of Allison Jean, former Permanent Secretary of the Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations for St. Lucia, according to St. Lucia Ambassador Anton Edmunds.

Edmunds said the embassy in Washington is in touch with the US State Department "to get as much information as they can."