Whitney Austin was shot 12 times as she walked to work. She lived, thanks to emergency workers

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:06 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Whitney Austin was on her phone, listening to a conference call, when the first bullet hit her.

Austin, a vice president with Fifth Third Bank, was in Cincinnati for the day and was walking through a turnstile when a gunman opened fire at the financial institution's headquarters.

She was hit 12 times, her family said. Police said the gunman, using a 9mm pistol, fired 35 shots.

Two police officers rushed to help Austin, 37, and carried her to safety Thursday.

"I'm so thankful to the paramedics and first responders and the doctors, nurses and staff at (University of Cincinnati) Medical," Austin said in a statement released through her family.

Waller Austin said he learned his wife had been shot when a police officer who was with her called and told him what was going on. The officer gave the phone to his wife and they talked as she waited for an ambulance to arrive.

Austin, who said he was hysterical when he learned of his wife's condition, told CNN that she is expected to make a full recovery but has more surgeries in her future.

In the family statement, Whitney Austin said she is still processing events and the impact of the shooting to all the victims and the community.

"And I'm thinking about how I can make a difference in the future," she said.

Waller Austin, 36, said in the statement that his wife is a fighter and in good spirits.

The gunman killed three men and wounded Austin and one other person before he was killed by police. On Friday, police released camera footage from the shooting.

The deceased victims were Luis Felipe Calderon, 48; Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25; and Richard Newcomer, 64, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's office.

Police do not know what why the shooter decided to open fire in the lobby of the skyscraper that houses the banks headquarters.

Austin works for the bank in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Fifth Third. She is a vice president and a senior product manager for digital lending.

She has been married for 12 years and has two children.

