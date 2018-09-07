Clear

Another hurricane is barreling toward Hawaii

Hurricane Olivia, a major storm with sustained winds of 115 mph, is churning toward Hawaii and could impact ...

Hurricane Olivia, a major storm with sustained winds of 115 mph, is churning toward Hawaii and could impact the island chain as early as Tuesday evening.

Now a Category 3 hurricane located more than 1,600 miles east of Honolulu, Olivia is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the islands early Wednesday. Still, heavy rain and tropical storm-force winds could threaten.

"Although it is too early to pinpoint any details with regard to specifics related to potential impacts to the islands, forecast confidence is increasing each day as the guidance remains in very good agreement," the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

Olivia would be the second tropical system to directly impact the Hawaiian Islands this year. Hurricane Lane last month dropped more than 50 inches of rain across the Big Island.

The storm was the second-wettest tropical system ever to impact the United States and the wettest tropical system to impact Hawaii, surpassing Hurricane Hiki in 1950.

Some rain from Olivia could help Hawaii, nearly one-third of which is experiencing a moderate drought, according to the drought monitor released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Flash flooding, though, could also be a concern.

