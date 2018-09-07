Clear

NFL kickoff ratings fall again after weather delay and sluggish game

For the second year in a row, it appears that Mother Nature may have messed with the ...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 12:19 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 12:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

For the second year in a row, it appears that Mother Nature may have messed with the NFL Kickoff's TV ratings.

The Philadelphia Eagles 18 to 12 slug fest victory over the Atlanta Falcons brought in a 13.4 overnight rating for NBC. That number is down more than 8% from last year's 14.6 overnight NFL Kickoff rating and a steady drop from the 16.5 rating in 2016.

Nielsen takes the percentage of households watching in 56 US markets and comes up with an overnight average. That means that 13.4% of households in these 56 markets tuned into the game on Thursday night.

But the early numbers for the season opener don't tell the whole story. Lightning in Philadelphia delayed the game by 45 minutes, with kick off starting at 9:05 pm EST. The game ended at midnight on the East Coast. It was a lackluster match-up with the Eagles trailing at 6 to 3 at halftime.

Viewers appeared to tune in early with numbers peaking late in the first quarter at 9:30 to 9:45 pm EST.

Related: The NFL kicks off tonight. Will its ratings take another hit this season?

Last year's season opener was also hampered by weather. Hurricane Irma was hurtling towards the Southeast region of the country at the time, prompting around the clock news coverage.

Despite the chatter around the NFL's flagging ratings, the games are still the biggest ratings draw on TV. The numbers for Thursday's game doubled the combined prime time averages of ABC, CBS and Fox. It also has the biggest rating for any sporting event since the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Community Events