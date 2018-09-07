Jimmy Fallon and Paul McCartney surprise unsuspecting fans

Can you imagine riding in an elevator and bumping into one of your favorite stars?
That's exactly what happened to tourists at NBC headquarters in New York City on Thursday's episode of "The Tonight Show."
Groups of unsuspecting visitors got a double dose of stardom when elevator doors opened to reveal Fallon and Paul McCartney inside jamming out, playing ping pong and reading newspapers.
Some fans screamed or laughed, while others froze in disbelief.
Fallon and McCartney could barely control their own laughter as they continually pulled off the stunt.
Check out the full video above.
