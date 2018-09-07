Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK schoolgirls have been pressured by peers to have FGM, campaigner says

Some schoolgirls in the United Kingdom have been pressured by their peers into undergoing female genital mut...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:31 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Some schoolgirls in the United Kingdom have been pressured by their peers into undergoing female genital mutilation (FGM), according to FGM survivor and campaigner Leyla Hussein, Britain's Press Association reported.

Hussein, who founded the Dahlia Project in 2013 to help other survivors, said that she has spoken with many young women who say they feel vulnerable to becoming a victim to a crime that is still seen by many as a cultural practice or tradition, rather than a violent sexual offense, PA said.

Continents and regions

Europe

Female genital mutilation

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

Northern Europe

United Kingdom

"Some of my clients are 19-year-old girls now who were children or were born in this (country) and they will say to you they were pressured in a playground in a school in London to go and have it done," she said.

Hussein was speaking ahead of the announcement Friday that US and UK law enforcement agencies have signed a proclamation in which they pledge to improve intelligence sharing around FGM in a bid to better identify victims and perpetrators.

Signatories include the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), the UK Border Force, the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, almost 5,000 women and girls in the UK were newly identified as victims of FGM, according to the National Health Service. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone FGM, and around three million girls are at risk every year.

Hussein, who had FGM in her native Somalia when she was 7, supports the new pan-Atlantic efforts to tackle the crime.

She is frustrated that there have been no convictions in the UK to date, although FGM has been illegal since 1985. Hussein ascribed that failure partly to a lack of evidence available to the police, PA said.

Ivan Balhatchet of the NPCC, and the organization's lead on FGM, described the lack of convictions in the UK as "unacceptable" and said that the current intelligence picture was "frankly quite woeful."

"We don't know what's happening even though we know this child abuse and abuse against women and girls is taking place. It needs to improve and we've all got a responsibility to do that."

"No religion, culture or tradition should be allowed to mitigate or make an excuse for such appalling crimes," Balhatchet added. "It is even more traumatic because it is generally committed or facilitated by their families who they should look to for love and protection."

He expressed hope that the new agreement will send a strong signal that such "abuse" will not be tolerated.

Louis Rodi, of US Homeland Security Investigations, also welcomed the agreement.

"This collaboration strengthens our resolve to carry out this important work to protect women and girls and investigate crimes against them," Rodi said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Field of Flags ceremony

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Community Events