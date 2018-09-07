Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

British Airways owner's shares drop after credit card hack

Shares in British Airways' owner International Airlines Group dropped as much as 3.5% Friday after the airli...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 4:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Shares in British Airways' owner International Airlines Group dropped as much as 3.5% Friday after the airline revealed that customer data had been stolen.

The company said that around 380,000 payment card details had been compromised.

The personal and financial details of people who booked flights on the airline's website and app between August 21 and September 5 were affected. No passport or travel details were taken.

British Airways said that affected customers should contact their bank. It said it would pay for a credit check for customers, and promised to reimburse them for any losses.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused," the company said in a statement. It also took out full page newspaper ads that included an apology.

IAG stock recovered some losses to trade down 2.2% at 9:30 a.m. in London.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Field of Flags ceremony

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Community Events