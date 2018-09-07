Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Boris Johnson: I'm divorcing wife Marina Wheeler

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has confirmed he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler...

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:48 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 4:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Britain's former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has confirmed he has separated from his wife Marina Wheeler and is in the process of going through a divorce.

The news was first reported on the front page of the Sun newspaper on Friday.

Boris Johnson

Political Figures - Intl

Divorce and separation

Families and children

Society

In a joint statement released to the UK Press Association, Johnson and Wheeler confirmed the split.

"Several months ago, after 25 years of marriage, we decided it was in our best interests to separate," the statement read.

"We have subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is under way.

"As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead. We will not be commenting further."

Johnson, who has four children with Wheeler, resigned from the government in July with an attack on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Field of Flags ceremony

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Community Events