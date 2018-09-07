Brazilian presidential candidate stabbed at event

Brazil's far-right presidential frontrunner Jair Bolsonaro has been stabbed during a rally while campaigning weeks ahead of elections.

Bolsonaro was being led through a crowd on the shoulders of supporters in Juiz de Fora city in the southern state of Minhas Gervais when an assailant stabbed him from the front and he appeared to scream in pain, video footage shows.

One person has been arrested. "A police inquiry has been opened to ascertain the circumstances," federal police said.

Known to many of his countrymen as the "Brazilian Trump," Bolsonaro was taken to a local hospital where medical officials and his family said he was in a stable condition.

The attack on Bolsonaro, notorious for making racist, sexist and homophobic remarks, has further ratcheted up tensions weeks ahead of elections in October.

Recent polls estimate that Bolsonaro is the favorite to win the election with a 10% lead over his nearest rival, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

However, doctors at the Santa Casa hospital, where Bolsonaro was taken for surgery, said his wounds may interrupt his campaigning as his recovery may take days or weeks.

Earlier his family thought his wound was superficial, but later they reported that there had been fears for his life.

"Unfortunately it was more serious than we hoped," tweeted his son Flavio Bolsonaro. "The wound reached part of his liver, lung and intestine. He lost a lot of blood, reaching the hospital...almost dead...his condition now seems stable. Please pray!"

His other son, Eduardo Bolsonaro said if the hospital had not been nearby he could have died.

Doctors said they found internal bleeding and lacerations to the small and large intestines and not his liver. Bolsonaro may have to undergo another round of surgery in the coming months.

Human Rights Watch condemned the attack.

"Political or ideological differences should only be resolved through democratic processes, and never through violence," the watchdog group said in a statement. "The Brazilian authorities should carry out a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into this crime, and ensure that justice is served."

The country has been wracked with violence and strikes that have buffeted the government of Michel Temer, who replaced Dilma Rousseff as Brazil's president after she was impeached in 2016.

A massive corruption scandal and economic woes prompted Brazilians to call for their own version of Trump, CNN reported last year.

Bolsonaro's popularity has surged as Brazil struggles to emerge from the worst recession in its history, with the left and right heavily polarized, and the jailed Lula da Silva barred from office after failing to overturn a corruption conviction.

Lula da Silva has been in jail since April after he was sentenced to 12 years for corruption and money laundering. The accusations against him emerged after he left office in 2011.

The 72-year-old has strongly denied any wrongdoing. His defense said he was a victim of political persecution.

Lula da Silva's likely replacement as his party's presidential candidate, Fernando Haddad, tweeted that he "repudiated any act of violence" and wished Bolsonaro a speedy recovery.