Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN: -- Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 4:34 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar who first strutted on screen more than half a century ago, has died. He was 82.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

-- That scathing New York Times op-ed is sending shockwaves through the Trump White House. These high-level officials are denying that they wrote it.

-- Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh disputed whether Roe v Wade was settled law in 2003, according to an email obtained by CNN.

-- Democrats are angry about not being able to ask Kavanaugh questions that reference documents deemed "committee confidential." Sen. Cory Booker said he's willing to risk his job by releasing one of those documents.

-- At least three people were killed in a shooting in Cincinnati.

-- India's top court decriminalized consensual gay sex, overturning more than 150 years of anti-LGBT legislation.

-- The Trump administration is seeking to keep some undocumented immigrant children in detention for far longer than currently allowed.

-- New York's attorney general issued subpoenas for all Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the sexual abuse of minors.

-- Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan died in January by drowning due to alcohol intoxication, according to a UK court inquest.

-- An Australian Instagram influencer who was found unconscious on a superyacht in Greece had called her family in tears before she died.

-- World leaders are backing the UK's assessment that two Russians were responsible for poisoning a Russian ex-spy and his daughter -- and that the Russian government "almost certainly" knew about it.

-- This city is banning people from eating in the street.

-- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced back in August it would award an Oscar for achievement in popular film. Now it's rethinking the decision.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events