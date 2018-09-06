Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Rand Paul suggests using lie detector tests to find op-ed writer

Sen. Rand Paul told reporters Thursday he believes anyone with a security clearance who works at the White H...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 2:55 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sen. Rand Paul told reporters Thursday he believes anyone with a security clearance who works at the White House should undergo a lie detector test to figure out who wrote the incendiary and anonymous op-ed published Wednesday in The New York Times.

"I think it's not unprecedented for people with security clearances to be asked to, whether or not they were revealing things against the law under oath and also by lie detector," the Kentucky Republican said on Capitol Hill. "We use a lie detector test routinely for CIA agents and FBI agents. I think if you have a security clearance in the White House, I think it would be acceptable to use a lie detector test and ask people whether they are talking to the media against the policy of the White House."

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

National security

Political Figures - US

Rand Paul

US federal government

White House

He continued: "This could be very dangerous if the person who is talking to the media is actually revealing national security secrets. So, yes, I think we need to get to the bottom of it."

The highest-ranking officials in the Trump administration have publicly denied that they or their offices authored the infamous opinion piece, an indication of how deeply the episode has shaken the White House.

The op-ed, written by a senior Trump administration official who says they are part of an internal "resistance" working to thwart parts of Trump's agenda and block his worst impulses, was published amid questions of President Donald Trump's fitness and his control over his administration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 72°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events