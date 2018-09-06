Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Hurricane Florence could pose major threat to East Coast next week

Hurricane Florence has weakened some but will likely strengthen again into a major hurricane and could threa...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence has weakened some but will likely strengthen again into a major hurricane and could threaten the US East Coast by next week.

On Wednesday, Florence became the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, with maximum sustained winds peaking at 130 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Europe

Florence

Hurricanes

Italy

Natural disasters

North America

Severe weather

Southern Europe

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Track the storm

Increased wind shear over the open Atlantic, where the hurricane is currently located more than 1,700 miles from the East Coast, has weakened Florence to a Category 2 storm, with 105-mph winds as of 11 am Thursday.

But that wind shear will lessen over the weekend, and Florence should regain major hurricane intensity (Category 3 or greater) by early next week -- as the storm moves northwest, getting closer to the US coastline by the day.

It's too early to tell if the storm will make landfall somewhere on the East Coast, or if it will turn harmlessly back to sea.

Still, there are some troubling signs in the major computer models that meteorologists use to predict hurricane tracks a week or more in advance.

The European and American models have shifted westward in the past two days, consistently showing a menacing hurricane coming dangerously close to the Eastern Seaboard.

There are dozens of different models and versions of forecast tracks that meteorologists have among their forecasting tools, and a majority still show the center of Florence staying offshore -- but most track it close enough to cause some impact next week.

Florence should track south of Bermuda early next week but will be close enough to bring gusty winds and dangerous surf conditions. Large swells will also begin affecting the Southeastern US coastlines, with larger waves and rough surf as early as this weekend, increasing through next week.

Florence's track will depend on the development and movement of a number of weather systems as the storm gets steered by a large ridge of high pressure in the Eastern United States and northern Atlantic as well as the progress of a low pressure trough across the country.

But East Coast residents can feel reassured about one thing: More than 75 storms have passed within 200 miles of Florence's current location in the Atlantic since hurricane records began in the 1850s, and not a single one made landfall anywhere in the United States.

Even if Florence stays out to sea, models show other systems developing over the Atlantic, almost on cue as the hurricane season hits its peak Monday. The eight weeks around then often are prime time for the conditions that fuel powerful storms.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a couple of other tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic that it says are likely to develop into tropical storms in the next several days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events