New York attorney general subpoenas state's Catholic Church dioceses in civil investigation

The New York attorney general has issued civil subpoenas for all eight Catholic dioceses in the state as part of a civil investigation into how the dioceses and other parts of the church reviewed and potentially covered up allegations of the sexual abuse of minors, according to a source close to the investigation.

The news comes several weeks after a Pennsylvania grand jury report detailing decades of sexual abuse by "predator priests" reignited a firestorm in the global church, prompting church and secular officials in other states to open their own inquiries.

Developing story, more to come