Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Read the email Mazie Hirono released on Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh wrote that government programs targeting Native Hawaiians "as a group" is "of questionable v...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:18 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Brett Kavanaugh wrote that government programs targeting Native Hawaiians "as a group" is "of questionable validity under the Constitution" and would be "subject to strict scrutiny" in an email sent during his time in the Bush White House.

Kavanaugh was responding to upcoming testimony from a Treasury Department official regarding investment in "Indian Country."

Brett Kavanaugh

Mazie Hirono

Political Figures - US

"I think the testimony needs to make clear that any program targeting Native Hawaiians as a group is subject to strict scrutiny and of questionable validity under the Constitution," Kavanaugh wrote in 2002.

The email, marked "committee confidential," was released Thursday morning by the office of Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events