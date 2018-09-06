Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Chinese man deported from Kenya over racist remarks

A Chinese man caught on video making racist remarks about Kenyans has been deported from th...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Chinese man caught on video making racist remarks about Kenyans has been deported from the country, Kenya's immigration department said Thursday.

In the video, which circulated widely on social media, the man identified by officials as Liu Jiaqi was heard calling Kenyans "monkeys."

Africa

Continents and regions

Deportation

Eastern Africa

Embassies and consulates

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

Kenya

State departments and diplomatic services

Asia

China

Discrimination

East Asia

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

He also insulted Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in the three-minute video -- among other derogatory comments that have caused furious reactions in the East African country.

Liu said he disliked Kenya because it "smells bad and (its people are) poor, foolish and black."

Authorities said Liu's work permit was revoked after his arrest and he was deported on "racism grounds," the immigration department posted to its official Twitter account.

CNN was unable immediately to reach Liu and his representatives for comment.

The Chinese Embassy said the incident was filmed in June by one of Liu's employees at the Sonlink motorcycle company, where he was CEO, according to local media reports.

Liu was later punished by his employers and had since apologized to the staff for the derogatory remarks in the video, the embassy spokesman said.

Zhang Gang, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, told Kenyan website Capital FM that Liu's comments did not represent the views of the majority of Chinese in the country.

"The personal talk and personal feeling of this young man do not represent the views of the vast majority of Chinese people," Zhang told the site.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spike in CO Calls

Image

Young Boy Saved By First Responders

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Community Events