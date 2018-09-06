Clear
Kavanaugh says he has not had 'inappropriate' conversations on Mueller probe

During the third day of a heated confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Br...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

During the third day of a heated confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh said he hasn't had any "inappropriate" conversations about the special counsel's Russia investigation "with anyone," adding he doesn't "recall any conversations of that kind with anyone" at Kasowitz Benson Torres, the law firm founded by the President's personal attorney.

"I don't recall any conversations of that kind with anyone at that law firm," Kavanaugh said during the hearing. "I haven't had any inappropriate conversations about that investigation with anyone."

Kavanaugh's response Thursday came after Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris pressed Kavanaugh on Wednesday about whether he had discussed special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation with anyone, including any individuals at the law firm founded by Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz.

Kavanaugh replied that he's unsure he knows everyone who works at that law firm and asked the senator if there was a specific person she was talking about.

"I'm not remembering, but I'm happy to be refreshed or if you want to tell me who you're thinking of," Kavanaugh said.

Harris told reporters on Thursday she received information about this question "that's pretty reliable."

"I have a good reason to believe there was a conversation," Harris told reporters on Thursday after the exchange. "I asked him a clear question and he couldn't give a clear answer."

Harris declined to say who provided her the information and didn't confirm to reporters whether she planned to bring it up again.

Currently a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC circuit, Kavanaugh, 53, was nominated to the bench by Trump in July to replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. If Kavanaugh is confirmed, he could establish a conservative majority on the nation's highest court for decades.

