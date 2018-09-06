Clear
Nearly a third of Americans say Trump acted illegally during the 2016 campaign

Three-in-10 Americans say they believe that President Donald Trump did something illegal regarding Russian i...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three-in-10 Americans say they believe that President Donald Trump did something illegal regarding Russian involvement with his presidential campaign and 31% say he did something illegal regarding payments to two women to keep them from publicizing their alleged affairs before the 2016 election according to a new poll out by Gallup.

A quarter of people say President Trump did something unethical when it comes to Russian meddling in the election. While those who believe he has done something illegal increased since August 2017 (up four percentage points), those who say he's done something unethical has gone down by 10 percentage points. Those who say they don't have an opinion has increased, perhaps a result of President Trump's ongoing attacks on the special counsel investigation led by Robert Mueller.

Significantly more (37%) say his behavior with regard to the women was unethical, with only 23% who say he did nothing wrong (compared to 35% who say he did nothing wrong on the Russia investigation). The President has denied affairs with the women, but payments to them have been documented and CNN obtained audio of him discussing one payment with his former attorney Michael Cohen.

More people have been following the interference of the Russians in the US election than have been following the alleged affairs and payments to the women by Trump's former lawyer and by the parent company of the National Enquirer, but both have been closely tracked by the public; 65% say they followed the Russian involvement very or somewhat closely and half who say the same of the money paid women alleging affairs.

