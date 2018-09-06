New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has released documents from Brett Kavanaugh's time as a White House staffer under President George W. Bush related to abortion and affirmative action
Read them here:
Related Content
- READ: Kavanaugh emails on abortion, affirmative action
- The forgotten history of affirmative action
- Dershowitz: Kavanaugh should read Constitution
- How Trump became 'the white affirmative action president'
- Senate Dems want answers on rescinded affirmative action guidance
- Sen. Harris pushes Kavanaugh on abortion
- Read Elon Musk's email to Tesla employees
- Massachusetts moves to protect abortion rights following Kavanaugh nomination
- READ: Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
- READ: H.R. McMaster's departure email to the NSC
Scroll for more content...