Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

URGENT - Police respond to report of active shooter in Cincinnati's Fountain Square

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinn...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Police are responding to a report of an active shooter at a Fifth Third Bank location in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, authorities tweeted Thursday. Details were not immediately available. Police characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident," but did not elaborate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Image

Disaster relief funding

Community Events