Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Police detain suspected shooter in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, dispatcher says

Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, a po...

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police detained a suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in Cincinnati's Fountain Square, a police dispatcher said.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but the dispatcher said the situation is no longer active, and a suspect is in custody.

Cincinnati

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

Shootings

Square Inc

The Americas

United States

Authorities are not aware of any fatalities, the dispatcher said, but a Cincinnati officer told a CNN affiliate that there were at least three victims.

"It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it's just victims and things like that," the officer said.

The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Police earlier characterized it as an "active shooter/officer involved shooting incident" in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

Developing story - more to come

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 58°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Citizen's Police academy starts today in Rochester

Image

TIF policy to limit land value reimbursement introduced in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic looking to expand therapy dog program

Image

Rochester Mayo looking to continue fast start

Image

Rockford off to quick start on gridiron

Image

Your Thursday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Young boy saved by first responders

Image

Community member making waves

Image

Modern Hotel Renovation

Image

Disaster relief funding

Community Events