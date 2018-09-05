Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

'Scallop wars' appear over as France, UK reach pact on fishing

The so-called "scallop wars" appear to have ended peacefully. Following confrontations between British and F...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 5:47 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 5:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The so-called "scallop wars" appear to have ended peacefully. Following confrontations between British and French fishermen last week, the two countries announced a compromise Wednesday: British vessels will stay out of French waters in exchange for compensation.

Industry representatives met in London after five British boats, outnumbered by an estimated 35 French vessels, were chased from France's scallop-rich Baie de la Seine. The incident took place 12 nautical miles off the Normandy coast.

Armed forces

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer products

Continents and regions

Europe

Food and drink

Food products

Kinds of foods and beverages

Military

Northern Europe

Seafood

United Kingdom

France

Western Europe

Video of the incident broadcast by France 3 Normandie showed smoke bombs and rocks being thrown at British crews, while a number of boats appeared to be rammed.

The French are restricted to a harvesting season running from October 1 to May 15, and accused their British counterparts, who are allowed to fish throughout the year, of unfair competition.

Representatives from the British and French fishing industries decided to renew the agreement that had been in place in previous years, involving vessels 15 meters long and over. They also agreed in principle for UK vessels under 15 meters to be included in the deal, subject to the compensation package.

Details will be defined in Paris on Friday.

Tensions were much higher earlier this week. France's navy was "ready to intervene" if there were any further skirmishes, French Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert warned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events