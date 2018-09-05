Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ICE, Justice subpoena voter records from North Carolina

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice have gotten a court order for North Caroli...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 3:55 PM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 3:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice have gotten a court order for North Carolina to turn over eight years of voter registration records from the state.

The North Carolina Board of Elections made the subpoena public as part of the materials for a public meeting it is holding Friday, where the request will be considered.

Ballots

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Law and legal system

North America

North Carolina

Politics

Southeastern United States

Subpoenas

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

US Department of Homeland Security

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Voters and voting

2016 Presidential election

Election fraud

Election results

Elections (by type)

Political candidates

Political corruption

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

There is little context provided for the request, which is only listed by the board as "Consideration of subpoenas issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina."

The subpoena asks the state records office to provide "any and all voter registration applications and/or other documents, as identified below, that were submitted to, filed by, received by, or maintained by the North Carolina State Board of Elections from January 1, 2010, through August 30, 2018, within any of the counties in North Carolina."

The list of documents include voter registration forms, absentee ballots, early voting application forms, provisional voting forms, "Admission or Denial of Non-Citizen Return" forms and voter cancellation or revocation forms.

A separate subpoena issued to Pitt County requests poll books, voting records, voting authorization documents and "executed official ballots," including absentees, from August 30, 2013 through August 30, 2018.

It's not clear from the request whether this would apply to every single voter registration that has been filed in those eight years or just the forms that would be used.

The State Board Office provided CNN with what it says is a preliminary estimate of how many records would be involved. For the county ballots, the request could cover more than 2.2 million ballots that are traceable to individual voters, and more than 3.2 million that are untraceable to individuals.

The eight-year records request would cover more than 15 million documents, the state said.

A federal law enforcement official confirmed the request is related to indictments announced in late August, when the Department of Justice and ICE announced they had charged 19 foreign nationals with voting illegally.

That press release noted, "The indictments follow an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of a newly created Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF) in the Eastern District of North Carolina."

According to the official, the request was designed as a preservation request. North Carolina law would dictate that records are destroyed after two years, the official said, so as the ongoing investigation develops, law enforcement wants to be sure they can access relevant records. The request is confined to the Eastern District of North Carolina and two state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles but only in regards to the Eastern District.

That scope is not spelled out in the actual subpoena, which informs records officials they can present the full records in hard copy or in person at a federal grand jury on September 25.

Both ICE and the US Attorney's office declined to comment, ICE citing an inability to comment on an ongoing investigation.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was widespread election fraud in 2016 and has sought to use his administration to investigate it.

Fact checkers have debunked the President's false claims that there was widespread voter fraud during the 2016 election. Election experts emphasize that such fraud is rare in the context of more than 1 billion votes cast since 2000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Sunshine and Drier Weather Returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events