Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Hurricane Florence, the first major hurricane of the year, could pose a threat to the US East Coast

Hurricane Florence is still way out in the Atlantic, but the Category 3 storm could threaten the US East Coa...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 11:35 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 11:35 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hurricane Florence is still way out in the Atlantic, but the Category 3 storm could threaten the US East Coast by late next week.

The first major hurricane of the 2018 season, Florence on Wednesday morning had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 2,000 miles from the US coastline, still way too far out for a confident landfall prediction.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Europe

Florence

Hurricanes

Italy

Natural disasters

North America

Severe weather

Southern Europe

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Still, the European and American computer models on Wednesday morning showed a menacing hurricane coming dangerously close late next week to North Carolina's Outer Banks, a significant shift westward from earlier model runs. Other predictions, though, showed Florence staying 500 miles offshore.

The storm's track will depend on the development and movement of a number of weather systems as the storm gets steered by a large ridge of high pressure in the eastern United States and northern Atlantic Ocean, as well as the progress of a low pressure trough across the country.

So, while it's certainly not time to press the panic button yet -- the models likely will change significantly over the next week to 10 days -- Florence definitely bears watching closely.

TRACK THE STORM

Even if Florence stays out to sea, models show numerous other systems developing over the Atlantic, almost on cue as the hurricane season hits its peak on September 10. The eight weeks around that date often are prime time for the conditions that fuel powerful storms.

The focus on Florence comes less than a day after Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall on the US Gulf Coast, leaving one child dead and ushering storms through Monday across the western South and the Midwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events