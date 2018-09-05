CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill, source says

Federal health officials met a plane landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday after passengers reported feeling ill, according to sources.
Emirates Flight 203, which originated in Dubai, was carrying about 500 passengers and landed around 9:06 a.m. ET, a source said.
Air transportation
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Government organizations - US
Health and medical
John F. Kennedy
Kennedy family
Misc people
Political Figures - US
Public health
Transportation and warehousing
US Department of Health and Human Services
US federal departments and agencies
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Health departments
"I asked the (flight attendant) for a mask before we even took off, but there was none available," passenger Erin Sykes told CNN from the plane. "It was so obvious that a large number of people were ill well before take-off."
The flight was a smooth one, Sykes said, so she didn't believe the ailments were related to turbulence or air sickness.
"People were coughing the whole time. Now some people have fevers over 100," she said. "They should never had been allowed to board."
While a source with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said as many as 100 passengers reported feeling ill, the airline said only about 10 passengers had "taken ill."
"As a precaution, they were immediately checked by local health authorities and those needing medical attention will be attended to," Emirates said in a statement. "All other passengers will be disembarking shortly."
Port authority spokesman Scott Ladd referred questions to the state Department of Health, but he did confirm health officials were on the scene. Health department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The plane was taken to a "hard standing area," where paramedics and officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were responding to the scene, the source said.
The CDC said it was aware passengers "are reporting an unspecified illness" aboard an Emirates flight and health officials are working with local authorities to investigate the cause.
Related Content
- CDC meets plane at JFK after passengers report feeling ill, source says
- Watch passengers inside Southwest plane
- Passenger plane crashes in Iran with 65 aboard, report says
- Passengers survive WWII-era plane crash
- CDC: Kissing bugs being blamed for potentially deadly illness
- JFK's 'secret' doomsday map revealed
- Southwest passenger: I feel lucky to be alive
- Source: Blackburn takes WH meeting after Corker reports
- URGENT - Russian plane crashes with 71 passengers on board
- Five injured after Delta passengers evacuate plane in Nigeria