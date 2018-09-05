Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Ryder Cup: Ian Poulter receives Europe wildcard

Europe's Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter received a wildcard to make his sixth appearance in the biennial com...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Europe's Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter received a wildcard to make his sixth appearance in the biennial competition against the United States in Paris later this month.

The Englishman was one of captain Thomas Bjorn's four picks alongside countryman Paul Casey, Spain's Sergio Garcia and Swede Henrik Stenson for the event at Le Golf National.

Continents and regions

Europe

Golf

Golf events

Ian Poulter

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup

Sports and recreation

Sports events

Sports figures

North America

The Americas

United States

The quartet join the eight players who qualified automatically for Bjorn's team -- Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose.

"These four bring so much to the Ryder Cup -- loads of experience, loads of appearances, loads of points won and they know what it's like to win and lose and they'll come in with so much heart and soul," said Denmark's Bjorn as he announced his picks.

He added: "We know what we're up against, we know what the US will bring but I'm confident we can do a good job."

Europe has won six of the last eight Ryder Cups, but USA is the defending champion after victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

The US has not won a Ryder Cup on European soil since Tom Watson's team triumphed at The Belfry in England in 1993.

READ: Tiger Woods handed US Ryder Cup wildcard

The 42-year-old Poulter has played on four winning Ryder Cup teams and was a vice-captain two years ago after his season was curtailed by injury.

Poulter's Ryder Cup exploits have earned him the nickname "The Postman" -- because "the postman always delivers" -- and his inspired play at Medinah in Chicago in 2012 set in train Europe's remarkable comeback victory.

Poulter birdied his closing five holes in the Saturday afternoon's final fourball match alongside Rory McIlroy to earn Europe a vital point and drag it back to 10-6 down heading into the Sunday singles.

Europe's subsequent triumph became known as the "Miracle at Medinah."

Poulter, who has won 12 of his 18 matches and halved two, has been in good form this season with a victory on the PGA Tour in Houston and three other top-10 finishes.

On Tuesday, US captain Jim Furyk named Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as three of his four wildcards for the French showdown.

Already qualified for the US team were Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

Furyk will name his final wildcard Monday. A number of players, including Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele, are in the running.

Visit CNN.com/golf for more news, features and videos

The Ryder Cup is set to begin at Le Golf National in France on September 28.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Senior living home evacuated in Cresco

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Community Events