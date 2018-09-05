Clear
Yelling man crashes truck into Dallas news station

A man crashed a truck into the building that houses KDFW in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morning, accordin...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man crashed a truck into the building that houses KDFW in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday morning, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

After crashing his pickup truck into the building, the man got out and began yelling, throwing papers from a bag, and removing several boxes from the truck, KTVT says.

KTVT's cameras showed the Dallas Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Unit on the scene following the crash.

There were no reports of injuries and the building has been evacuated, according to KTVT.

CNN has reached out to the Dallas Police Department to independently confirm the details of the incident.

