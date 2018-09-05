Novichok: UK says it 'has evidence to charge 2 Russians over Skripal poisoning

UK prosecutors said Wednesday they have "sufficient evidence" to charge two Russian nationals in connection to the nerve agent attack earlier this year on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal.
The two suspects are named by the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) as Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, neither of whom is in the United Kingdom.
"Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov ... with conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal and the attempted murder of Skripal, his daughter Yulia, and police officer Nick Bailey," a CPS statement said.
