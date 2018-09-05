Lemon on Woodward book: This is really ominous

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book depicts President Donald Trump's White House as "crazytown." CNN hosts, panelists and guests provide their take on the tell-all book. These are the video moments you don't want to miss.

Chris Cuomo backs up Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bob Woodward's credibility after President Donald Trump fired off a set of tweets claiming that the reporting is "fake news."

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump's communication style, claiming Trump is unlike any other president.

Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein stresses the need for the Republican Party to protect Robert Mueller's investigation and identify Trump's presidency as a "national emergency."

Don Lemon reads excerpts from the book that offer insight into the Trump administration. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have denied parts of the released passages.

Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO and friend of President Trump, questions the timing of the book's release with 2018 midterm elections approaching.