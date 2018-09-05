Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Cebu mayor shot dead in his office, third Philippines mayor killed in 3 months

The mayor of a town on the popular holiday destination of Cebu was killed Wednesday, two months after two ot...

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:39 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The mayor of a town on the popular holiday destination of Cebu was killed Wednesday, two months after two other town mayors were shot in other parts of the Philippines.

Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco was shot by unidentified gunman in his office building in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to CNN Philippines.

Asia

Cebu

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Heads of government

Mayors

Philippines

Shootings

Southeast Asia

Travel and tourism

Provincial police said the investigation is ongoing and they have yet to identify any possible suspects or motive.

Blanco's death comes five months after the town's vice-mayor, Jonah John Ungab, was also killed by unidentified gunmen and two months after the mayors of Tanauan and General Tinio were shot dead. Police said it is unclear if any of the incidents are linked.

Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili was shot by a sniper in July during a flag-raising ceremony outside of the City Hall. The killing was captured on a video that showed scenes of panic seconds after the shot was fired.

In the video, Halili is seen standing in a line with government employees as the flag is raised and those in attendance sing the national anthem. ​

As the camera strays to film another group, a single shot rings out, followed by screams and a woman's voice, saying "Oh my God" in English.

Days later, Mayor Ferdinand Bote of the town of General Tinio in Nueva Ecija province was gunned down by a motorcycle-riding suspect in nearby Cabanatuan City.

In total, more than 15 mayors and vice-mayors have been killed since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in mid-2016, according to CNN Philippines.

Some of those killed have been linked to the drugs trade or crackdowns upon it. Duterte's administration has conducted an intensive war on drugs and anti-corruption campaign which has seen thousands of extralegal killings and allegations of widespread human rights abuses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Public input on new fire station

Image

Recommending new boundaries

Image

100 Deadliest Days come to an end

Image

Construction site washed out in Rochester

Image

Nike ad controversy

Image

Service dog dispute

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Community Events