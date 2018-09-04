Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Parkland father explains why he approached Kavanaugh at hearing

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 9:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 9:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said he had approached Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearing Tuesday in an attempt to appeal to him "as a dad," but when he extended his hand he was ignored by the judge.

"I simply said, 'Hi, my name is Fred Guttenberg, I'm the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in Parkland,' " Guttenberg told Kate Bolduan on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront." "As soon as I got to the 'murdered in Parkland,' that's when you saw him turn and move and walk the other way."

Brett Kavanaugh

Political Figures - US

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed the moment on Twitter earlier Tuesday, saying, "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened." He added that video "clearly shows security intervened" when Kavanaugh was approached.

A source familiar with the encounter said Kavanaugh did not know who Guttenberg was and that security intervened to end the exchange before there could even be a handshake. The source said Kavanaugh's security detail quickly stepped in because they did not know who the person was.

Guttenberg attended the confirmation hearing as a guest of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, who introduced him at the hearing.

"I don't go home to my complete family anymore -- my daughter was killed -- and I am really concerned about how he is going to rule on certain things that matter a lot to me," Guttenberg told CNN, "because I don't want to see other families go through what we've gone through."

"We actually passed gun safety after what happened in Parkland," Guttenberg said, and then "the NRA filed a lawsuit. These lawsuits are going to end up in front of a Justice Kavanaugh."

He said that based on Kavanaugh's prior statements and rulings, unfortunately, "we can predict how he's going to rule," but that his hope Tuesday was to tell the Supreme Court nominee: "I hope you change your stance."

"I hope you can be part of making sure no other parent has to feel the way I do," Guttenberg said he wanted to tell the judge, "because we can fix this."

"I'm concerned that he won't be that person," Guttenberg said. "But he's a father, and I was hoping to appeal to that."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fighting School Illness

Image

Attempted Armed Robbery

Image

My Money: Choosing the right credit card

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Community Events