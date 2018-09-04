Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Father of slain Parkland student approaches Kavanaugh at hearing

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said on Twitter that he tried to approach Supreme C...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a slain Parkland student, said on Twitter that he tried to approach Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh only for the judge to ignore him.

The incident occurred as the Senate Judiciary Committee took a recess shortly after noon Tuesday.

2018 Parkland school shooting

Brett Kavanaugh

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Political Figures - US

School violence

Shootings

Society

Violence in society

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence," Guttenberg tweeted.

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed the moment on Twitter, saying, "As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened."

A source familiar with the encounter said Kavanaugh did not know who Guttenberg was and that security intervened to end the exchange before there could even be a handshake. The source said Kavanaugh's security detail quickly stepped in because they did not know who the person was.

CNN has reviewed the video that shows Guttenberg holding out his hand to Kavanaugh with the judge seen listening to Guttenberg, expressionless, before turning away as security intervenes.

Shah posted a video of the moment and said it "clearly shows security intervened" when Kavanaugh was approached.

Guttenberg disputed Shah's account, replying, "Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary panel, introduced Guttenberg and several other advocates during her opening statement.

Jaime Guttenberg was 14 when she died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Community Events