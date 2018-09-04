Clear
SEVERE WX: Tornado Watch - Flood Warning - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Second body found after boat collision at California-Arizona border

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Ariz...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body of a second person who died after two boats collided on the Colorado River has been recovered, Arizona authorities said Tuesday. Two other boaters remain missing.

Crews found the remains of Brian Grabowski, 50, of Tulare County, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Arizona

California

Continents and regions

North America

Ship and boat accidents

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Transportation and warehousing

The body of Christine Lewis, 51, of Visalia, California, was found Monday.

The crash happened Saturday night on the river between Needles, California, and Topock, Arizona, north of Lake Havasu, officials said. The sheriff's office said the boats -- one moving north carrying 10 people, the other moving south and carrying six people -- collided head-on.

All those on board the boats were thrown into the water and both boats sank, the sheriff's department said in its statement. Nine people were injured, officials said.

No one in either boat was wearing a life jacket, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First day of class for Austin Public Schools

Image

Mayo officials meet with Freeborn County Commissioners

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Community Events