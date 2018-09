Llega la temporada de gripe: ¿está preparada tu familia?

Mason City Few Clouds 83° Hi: 83° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 90° More Weather Albert Lea Overcast 75° Hi: 81° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Austin Scattered Clouds 81° Hi: 82° Lo: 66° Feels Like: 85° More Weather Charles City Few Clouds 82° Hi: 80° Lo: 67° Feels Like: 88° More Weather Rochester Scattered Clouds 82° Hi: 81° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 87° More Weather

We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather