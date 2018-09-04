Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Henry Cavill will lead 'The Witcher' series for Netflix

Henry Cavill is headed back to TV.The Man of Steel has signed on to star in Netflix's 8-episode adapt...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:54 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Henry Cavill is headed back to TV.

The Man of Steel has signed on to star in Netflix's 8-episode adaptation of "The Witcher" fantasy book series, about a loner monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia, a man who "struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts," according to a description from Netflix.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Henry Cavill

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich ("Marvel's Daredevil," "Marvel's The Defenders") will serve as showrunner of the series, Netflix said.

This will be Cavill's first TV role since he appeared on Showtime's "The Tudors."

Though not well known in the states, "The Witcher" book series, by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, is popular with audiences overseas and have been adapted into graphic novels, a Polish TV series and video games.

For his part, Cavill, who last appeared in "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout," seems excited to be taking on the action-packed role.

On Instagram, he shared a photo of his Netflix profile, with the name changed to "Geralt of Rivia."

Netflix did not say when the series is expected to film or be released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Community Events