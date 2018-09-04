Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

READ: Trump and Woodward phone call transcript

President Donald Trump ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 1:53 PM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 1:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump called journalist Bob Woodward on August 14, apparently because the President was alarmed by reports that Woodward is publishing a new book about him.

Woodward recorded the call with Trump's permission and CNN obtained a full transcript of the conversation. The Washington Post first reported on the 11-minute call.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

Here is the transcript:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
We're tracking the potential for flooding tonight along with additional severe weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dance like no one's watching

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Community Events