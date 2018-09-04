Clear
Kim Kardashian West denies she's 'KiKi' in Drake's 'In My Feelings'

KiKi do you love Drake?Twitter has been going in hard on speculation that Kim Kardashian West is the ...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

KiKi do you love Drake?

Twitter has been going in hard on speculation that Kim Kardashian West is the "KiKi" Drake raps about in his hit song "In My Feelings."

Drake's official 'In My Feelings' video a tribute to #InMyFeelingsChallenge

After all, the reality star's nickname is "Kiki" (she's tweeted about that).

But Twitter being Twitter, it went to a whole other level with speculation that the pair had "hooked up" and that Drake was low-key trying to let the world know that in his lyrics.

Kardashian West has stepped in to shut all that down.

Gossip site The Shade Room posted a video which included Nick Cannon (who dated Kardashian West in 2006) and DJ Akademiks discussing the ongoing feud between her husband, Kanye West, Pusha T, and Drake.

DJ Akademiks raised the possibility that Kardashian West and Drake had something physical going on at some point.

"As a fan, stepping back, there's something real personal Drake holds over that whole family, that he's like, 'Ya'll don't want me to let this out,'" Cannon said.

Kardashian West jumped in the comments to say "Never happened. End of story."

Drake has not commented.

