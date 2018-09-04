Clear
It's Beyoncé's birthday so 'Happy #BeyDay!'

Tuesday is the national holiday known as "Bey Day."September 4 marks the day Beyoncé -- and her fans...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tuesday is the national holiday known as "Bey Day."

September 4 marks the day Beyoncé -- and her fans -- celebrate her birthday.

Beyonce

Celebrities

This year she turns 37, and there was plenty of love for her, naturally.

The singer's mother, Tina Lawson, posted a photo of a four-month-old Beyoncé on Instagram.

"It's already your birthday where you are So Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too!," Lawson wrote. "Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!"

Fans and friends also posted birthday wishes on social media.

"We have done many songs together & when people ask me how is it 2 work with [Queen] Bey I say she has always been a Star since day 1 & I knew she would become a Legend because of her drive & hard work from young," rapper/singer/producer Missy Elliott tweeted. "I'm proud of you bey enjoy your BDAY."

We suspect the Queen is somewhere enjoying her day since she has a little bit of time off.

Her "On The Run II" tour with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, doesn't resume until September 11 in Arlington, Texas.

