Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff: Man with gun, face mask attempts to rob Freeborn County convenience store Full Story

Toobin: Trump's attack against Sessions an 'impeachable offense'

President Donald Trump's tweet blaming Attorney General Jeff Sessions for bringing indictments against two R...

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Sep. 4, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's tweet blaming Attorney General Jeff Sessions for bringing indictments against two Republican lawmakers could be grounds for removing him from office, CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Tuesday.

"This tweet alone may be an impeachable offense. This is such a disgrace," Toobin said on CNN's "New Day."

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Impeachment

Indictments

Jeff Sessions

Jeffrey Toobin

Justice departments

Law and legal system

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political scandals

Politics

Scandals

US federal government

US political parties

US Republican Party

White House

The President tweeted Monday, "Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff."

In his tweet, Trump was referring to Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York, his earliest supporters in Congress, who were indicted last month within two weeks of each other on unrelated charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The President's tweet is "so contrary to the traditions of the Department of Justice," Toobin said Tuesday.

"The sentiment at the core of that tweet is so contrary to the mission of the Department of Justice, and it's such an insult to the decent people who work there -- the career prosecutors who worked through Democratic and Republican administrations," he added.

A former assistant US attorney, Toobin said he would have been suspended or fired if he had suggested to his superior not indicting or investigating a member of the president's party because of the person's political affiliation.

Potentially impeachable offenses outlined by the Constitution include treason, bribery or "other high crimes and misdemeanors," though an impeachment process is a political act and Congress is free to define actions necessitating the removal of a president from office.

A Justice Department decision to withhold prosecuting two GOP congressmen to help them win re-election would be highly unethical and a blatantly politically motivated break from the department's nonpartisan mission. The tweet on Monday was the latest indication that Trump, who ran on a pledge to "drain the swamp," believes his political allies should be immune from prosecution, regardless of the evidence stacked against them.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the President's tweets.

Though Trump argued that the investigations began during the Obama administration, the charges against Collins -- which include securities and wire fraud -- stem from actions he allegedly took last year, and the Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Hunter's use of campaign funds after a referral from the Federal Election Committee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Heavy rain will lead to flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Image

500 pigs rescued from Northern Ky. Farm

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Feeding those who serve us

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Water park closing for season

Image

Localized flooding risks

Image

Unofficial last day of summer

Image

Pick party

Image

Dedication of Freedom Rock

Community Events